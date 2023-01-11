RRR does not win Golden Globe for best film but wins hearts

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ lost out to Argentinian contender ‘Argentina, 1985’ in the best film category at the Golden Globes 2023. The Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer was nominated for the best film and best song categories for this edition of the Golden Globes.

For the best film category, ‘RRR’ was nominated along with Germany's ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Argentina, 1985’, Belgium’s ‘Close’ and South Korea’s ‘Decision to Leave’.

‘RRR’ won the best song for Naatu Naatu, that bagged the award over other nominations such as Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Since its release, ‘RRR’ has had a great run, not only in terms of its box office collection but also audience reception and critical appreciation. Apart from the Golden Globe nominations, it has also been nominated in five categories for the Critics Choice Award including best picture, best director, best visual effects, best foreign language film, and best song. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli won the Best Director Award for ‘RRR’ at the New York Film Critics Circle.

‘RRR’ might have lost out to ‘Argentina, 1985’, but it has won each and every heart. Actor Chiranjeevi called the Golden Globe “phenomenal and historic achievement”, while Shah Rukh Khan said that he is rooting for ‘RRR’ to bring home the Academy Award.

Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!

(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

“Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for NaatuNaatu song from RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the Golden Globes 2023 Award for the best original song!,” said former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.

Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song! https://t.co/1Z8QITdWJj — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) January 11, 2023

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the RRR team and said that Telugu has become the language of soft power. Ajay Devgn who also starred in the movie said, “Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song.”

Wishes for the team poured in from all corners. Netizens took to social media to celebrate the win and congratulate the team.

