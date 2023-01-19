RRR misses out on nomination for BAFTA 2023 in non-English category

The award juggernaut of ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli's period action blockbuster 'RRR' halted on Thursday as the movie failed to make the cut in the final nominations for the 2023 BAFTA awards.

The movie was in the longlist for the 'film not in English language' category but couldn't find a spot in the segment's final five nominees list.

The final nominees of the category were ''All Quiet on the Western Front'', ''Argentina, 1985'', ''Corsage'', ''Decision To Leave'', and ''The Quiet Girl''. The BAFTA snub comes as a rare miss for the film which earlier this month bagged a Golden Globe for best original song for the Telugu track ''Naatu Naatu'' and Critics Choice Awards for best foreign language film and best song.

''RRR'' , a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s. The 2023 BAFTA award ceremony will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

The organisers on Thursday unveiled the final nominees for 24 categories, including best film, cinematography, casting, documentary, film not in English language and documentary feature film.

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been submitted in 14 categories at Oscars 2023. However, RRR is not India's official entry to Oscars 2023.

Also read: Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi's film trounces Balakrishna-starrer