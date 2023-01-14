Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi's film trounces Balakrishna-starrer

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sankranthi’s release film Waltair Veerayya has started giving tough time to Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy at the box office.

While the latter closed with whopping Rs 33.6 crore on day one (Thursday), it couldn’t maintain its opening day collection because of the tough competition from Waltair Veerayya on day two and ended up collecting just Rs 8.6 crore. The action-drama Waltair Veerayya earned Rs 30 crore on the day of its release. At the US box office, Waltair Veerayya is expected to clock the prestigious $1 million-mark by Saturday, while Veera Simha Reddy also took a sensational start in the most lucrative overseas market.

Megastar’s #WaltairVeerayya is declared a blockbuster hit! Everyone is saying BOSS IS BACK WITH A BANG! Going to watch it tonight. Hearty congratulations to my friend @KChiruTweets garu, my cousin @RaviTeja_offl, @dirbobby, @MythriOfficial and the entire team. #PoonakaluLoading pic.twitter.com/Vdk1KN2ZyF January 13, 2023

Veera Simha Reddy

"Director Gopichandh Malineni’s Veera Simha Reddy, starring Balakrishna, Honey Rose and Shruti Haasan, is a formulaic action entertainer with a heavy dose of action. The story, however, has nothing new to offer," said India Today's review. Fresh from his smashing success of Akhanda, Balakrishna's dual role in Veera Simha Reddy was just the kind of movie his fans would have liked for Sankranthi, but for general audience the gratuitous violence and lack of hit tunes from S S Thaman got jarring.

While a lot more was expected from director Gopichand Malineni after his Krack, this movie is said to have treaded the safe path. The film has 6.4 stars on IMDb.

Waltair Veerayya

"Chiranjeevi's role in the film is reminiscent of his earlier films - massy, stylish, comical and full of action. Waltair Veerayya also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, and is directed by Bobby Kolli. Chiru's fans are in for a treat," said India Today's review. The film has a 7.2 rating on IMDb and Ravi Teja's cameo is being hailed even though the movie's graph takes a sharp dip in second half after a fabulous interval bang.

#WaltairVeerayya in Parramatta which is one of Sydney’s prime location for Indian films had presales of 8.5K on Day 2 from just 4 shows every single show will be houseful by the time show starts 🔥🔥



only 2 shows in this loc on Day 1 😷#BlockbusterWaltairVeerayya #Australia pic.twitter.com/j1u5fPI7Pb — Surendra (@n_suren) January 14, 2023

Hi bro. #WaltairVeerayya USA day1 gross (including premieres) = 1 Million and don't know when the other movie will hit the million mark.



There is only 1, "OG" at the boxoffice and he is MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI @KChiruTweets 🤗 https://t.co/Z27ZUjVYld pic.twitter.com/vbqSswp4xl — CB (@cinema_babu) January 14, 2023

As per tweets, in Andhra Pradesh, more screens are being given to Waltair Veerayya. Interestingly, both the movies have the same producer, Mythri Movie Makers, who didn't balk at the prospect of a mega Chiranjeevi-Balakrishna box office clash in Sankranthi after many years.

