'Runway 34' trailer out; Ajay Devgn-starrer to release on Apr 29

Trailer of the Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Runway 34 has released on YouTube today. The film is all set to release on April 29. The trailer of Runway 34 was shared by Devgn on his official Instagram handle with the caption, “Every second counts. Ajay Devgn Ffilms proudly presents the trailer of Runway 34. We are ready for take-off.” He tagged Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar in this post.

This trailer shows Devgn and Rakul’s characters as the pilot and co-pilot caught in a tricky situation to land a flight in unfavourable weather conditions and lack of visibility. The pilots’ decision endangered the lives of the passengers, leading to an investigation against the pilots led by Amitabh Bachchan’s character.

The trailer ends with Bachchan’s character saying, “Everyone makes mistakes, Captain. I do too. But refusing to accept your mistakes, reflects your character.”

This film is special as it marks Devgn’s comeback to the world of direction after an almost 6-year-long hiatus. His last directorial ventures were Shivaay (2016) and U Me Aur Hum (2008).

Watch Runway 34 trailer

About Runway 34

The Ajay Devgn-directorial was earlier named as MayDay and is based on true events. The film is reportedly based on the story of the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight which had a narrow escape after facing turbulence.

This film has been backed by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Jay Kanujia and Hasnaian Husaini. The film features Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in significant roles.

The upcoming Ajay Devgn film also features YouTuber Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar.

