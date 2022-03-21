Bachchan Paandey box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 41 cr over weekend

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Paandey managed to collect Rs 41 crore over the long Holi weekend, according to Box Office Worldwide. The movie was released on March 18, 2022.

The film collected 13.25 crore on Day 1 (Friday) and on Saturday the film saw a drop by collecting Rs 12 crore. On Sunday, the film managed to collect Rs 16 cr and now the total collection of the film stands at 41.25 crore.

Bachchan Paandey stars Akshay Kumar as a dreaded gangster and Kriti Sanon who plays the role of an aspiring filmmaker. The movie also stars Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The movie revolves around an aspiring filmmaker intending to make a film on Bachchan Paandey, who kills for fun. The movie has been directed by Farhad Samji.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that Bachchan Paandey got hit by the smooth success of The Kashmir Files. "#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country... Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2... Needs to improve its performance on Day 3... Fri 13.25 crore, Sat 12 cr. Total: Rs 25.25 cr," he had said.

#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country... Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2... Needs to improve its performance on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: ₹ 25.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/bnStlDFKg6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2022

The movie earned Rs 13.25 crore on first day which has made it the second biggest opener during the pandemic after Sooryavanshi Rs 26.29 cr (Diwali), Taran Adarsh had earlier posted.

Also Read: Ruchi Soya FPO to open on Mar 24; check price band, other details

Also Read: ‘The Kashmir Files’ box office Day 10: Film set to reach Rs 200 cr this week