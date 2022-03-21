‘The Kashmir Files’ box office Day 10: Film set to reach Rs 200 cr this week

The Kashmir Files juggernaut is simply unstoppable at the box office as the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial raked in Rs 26.20 crore on Sunday. The film’s total collections have crossed Rs 167 crore to settle at Rs 167.45 crore. The film raked in Rs 19.15 crore on Friday and went onto collect Rs 24.80 crore at the box office on Saturday.

As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is likely to cross Rs 200 crore by Wednesday or Thursday.

Adarsh tweeted, “The Kashmir Files [Week 2] is a TSUNAMI at the BO… Packs a SUPER-SOLID total (Rs 70.15 crore] in *weekend 2* … TKF REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN, should hit Rs 200 crore on weekdays [by Wednesday or Thursday]… Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr. Total: Rs 167.45 cr. India biz.”

#TheKashmirFiles [Week 2] is a TSUNAMI at the #BO... Packs a SUPER-SOLID total [₹ 70.15 cr] in *Weekend 2*... #TKF REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN, should hit ₹ 200 on weekdays [by Wed or Thu]... Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/pUtznqoGBn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2022

Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel called the film an all-time blockbuster in a recent tweet.

#TheKashmirFiles - Second Weekend- Friday ₹ 19.15 cr, Saturday ₹ 24.80 cr, Sunday ₹ 26.20 cr nett. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr nett.



ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER !! — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 21, 2022

The Taare Zameen Par maker and film star Aamir Khan also said during a press conference for S.S. Rajamouli film RRR that he will definitely see The Kashmir Files, while adding that every Indian should see the film. Khan said, “Yes, I will definitely see. The story is a part of our history and whatever happened with the Kashmiri Pandits was really sad. Any film on such a topic must be seen by all Indians.”

He further said, “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it.” He also added, “I will definitely watch the film and I am happy to see that the film is successful.”

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri has called out politicians for organising open and free screenings of The Kashmir Files and called it a criminal offence. Agnihotri tweeted, “WARNING: Showing The Kashmir Files like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear Manohar Lal Khattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true nationalism and social means buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner.”

Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service means buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b8yGqdrmUh — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

State in-charge of BJP in Haryana Arun Yadav replied, “Vivek ji, we have spoken to them and they have been explained not to work in this way, even if the film is to be shown, then go to the picture hall and show it.”

In another development, Agnihotri has thanked the general secretary of People’s Democratic Front (Secular) – Javed Baig—for apologising for the killing of the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

He shared a 2-minute-20-second-long clip and tweeted, “This young Kashmiri Muslim is saying “sorry for the Genocide to all Kashmiri Hindus” on a Pakistani channel. Acknowledging the genocide and saying sorry if the first step to Right to Justice. If someone knows this young man, please send my love and thanks to him.”

Acknowledging the Genocide and saying sorry is the first step to #RightToJustice. If someone knows this young man, Pl send my love and thanks to him. pic.twitter.com/d6AXFLVlR1 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 19, 2022

The clip was originally shared by Javed and he was speaking at a Kashmiri news channel – ANN News. Javed tweeted, “Dear Friends, I am sharing video of my opinion that I expressed in Hindi on ANN News on The Kashmir Files movie, brutal murder of our Kashmiri Pandit sister Girija Tikoo and unfortunate tragedy of forced exodus of our Kashmiri Pandit biradari. Sangrampora Beerwah massacre.”

I am sharing video of my opinion that I expressed in Hindi on @AnnNewsKashmir on #TheKashmirFiles movie, brutal murder of our Kashmiri Pundit sister Girija Tikoo & unfortunate tragedy of forced exodus of our Kashmiri Pundit biradari. Sangrampora Beerwah Massacre 👇 pic.twitter.com/LKcw8yXemz — Javed Beigh (@Javedbeigh) March 16, 2022

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files depicts the brutal human sufferings endured by the Kashmiri Pandit community, which led to their exodus from the valley in 1990. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is jointly bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Agnihotri himself under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbli, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pallavi Joshi, Atul Srivastava, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar and Prakash Belawadi in significant roles.

