'Salaar' trailer review: 'Prashanth Neel made Ugramm on KGF canvas,' say Prabhas fans

The much-awaited trailer of Prabhas-starrer Salaar released on Friday and it became an instant hit among the fans of the 'Rebel Star'. They said the Prashanth Neel-directorial has shades of his debut feature film 'Ugramm' and the characters look like they are from the wildly successful 'KGF' movies. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is the first part of the pan-India film series and is billed as a big-budget action adventure.

"Same kind of story line as ugram but the presentation was top notch from Neel," said an X user. "Shades of Ugram all over. Just that Salaar done on a large grand canvas," said another X user.

The movie, produced by Hombale Films, will have a massive worldwide release on December 22.

The action-drama has a plot similar to Ugramm where one man comes to the rescue of his best friend and helps him take over an empire ruled by goons. Prabhas' macho avatar has been hailed by his fans as him being in his "dinosaur mode" while actor Prithviraj looked like a good second fiddle to the movie's lead character. Prabhas fans said they haven't seen their favourite actor in such a 'violent' mood since 'Baahubali' and that Salaar will re-write box office records.

However, some viewers said Prabhas' doesn't have lot of footage in the trailer and maybe he will have a bigger role in the second part of the lavishly mounted movie.

A dialogue uttered by Prabhas in the trailer, "Please... i kindly request", went instantly viral and became a top trend on X.

Please... I kindly request don't go against him sirrrr 🤙



100k in less than 3 mins

200k in less than 7 mins

300k in less than 13 mins

400k in less than 20 mins



ALL TIME RECORD 💥 REBELSTAR oochakotha pic.twitter.com/Xphe4MOz4G — Roaring REBELS (@RoaringRebels_) December 1, 2023

According to the story description shared on Hombale Films official YouTube page, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' is an “extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music.” “Get Ready to Rebel with us and witness the most violent man on screens this Dec 22, 2023,” it added.

Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram also are part of the movie's cast. Anbariv is credited for stunts and Ravi Basrur for music.

'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' was originally scheduled to premiere on September 28 but the release was delayed by the makers due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The film will hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki'.