'Seen TV serials with better visuals': Netizens not excited with trailer of Ajay Devgn's Singham Again

Trailer of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Singham Again has released on YouTube and other social media platforms. The film's trailer was 4 minutes and 57 seconds long, making it the longest trailer in the history of Hindi cinema.

Drawing inferences from the Hindu epic Ramayana, the film features Tiger Shroff as Lakshman to Ajay Devgn's Lord Rama. The two are shown teaming up together to fight against the wrath of Danger Lanka, a modern-day adaptation of demon king Ravana.

Netizens, however, were not pleased with the trailer due to its length and the action sequences.

"Original Singham toh iske aage Godfather lag rahi hai," a user wrote on Reddit. "Mai to trailer dekh ke hi thakk gaya (sic)," another user said. "Good lord this is bad. Seen TV serials with better visuals," a user wrote.

"They revealed the whole story and now they'll show us an extended version of this trailer in the theaters with poor VFX and they saw that people relating to Indian culture based movie from south industry so they added story which is related to Ramayan so audience take interest in this," a Redditor said.

"I'm still going to watch the film but yeah 5 minutes is just way too much. They could've just shown the supporting actors in action, and not necessarily have introduction scenes for them. Makes me appreciate the editors who're tasked to create trailers for movies like Infinity War. It's under 3 minutes and it still hypes everyone up," yet another user said.

"This trailer is exhausting and I can already tell this film is going to be stretched out way too much. On a side note it seems that Arjun Kapoor is going to do a very good job as a psychotic villain," a user wrote.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film focuses on an upright police officer Bajirao Singham's fight against Danger Lanka when the latter kidnaps his wife Avni.

The film features Ajay Devgn as the one-man army Bajirao Singham. Besides Devgn, it also stars the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

The latest Rohit Shetty-directorial also features Dayanand Shetty, Siddhartha Jadhav, Ravi Kishan and Salman Khan in key roles. Singham Again is all set to hit theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.