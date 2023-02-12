Shah Rukh Khan on re-release of DDLJ: 'This competition is killing me, I'm going to see...'

Shah Rukh Khan fans across the country have recently found another reason to rejoice! Just two weeks after the release of his much-awaited spy thriller Pathaan, fans across the country can now see Raj and Simran on the big screen with the re-release of the historic ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

"Blockbusters of 2 eras - #DDLJ and #Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you!," Yash Raj Films tweeted.

Blockbusters of 2 eras - #DDLJ and #Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you! pic.twitter.com/IlZ6zTA56L — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2023

Starting February 10, the romantic blockbuster has been re-released in major Indian cities for a period of one week on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

On Saturday, the actor took to Twitter to reply to Yash Raj Films' tweet on the re-release of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

"Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai (I became an action hero after so many difficulties and now you guys are bringing Raj back)," he said in his post.

The SRK-Kajol starrer is being showcased in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, among others.

A romantic blockbuster, the 1995 film is the longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema and continues to enjoy its screening at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a story about Raj Malhotra, played by Shah Rukh Khan, and Simran (Kajol), who fall in love during their vacation in Europe. The film also features Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Mandira Bedi, Karan Johar, and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Pathaan shows Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW field agent who fights against a group of mercenaries and their leader who harbour devious plans to harm India. Deepika Padukone plays the role of an ISI agent who helps Shah Rukh tackle the anti-hero Jim played by John Abraham.

The film, which was released on January 25, 2023, has so far raked in Rs 900 crore globally.

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/ukXkfX6aqX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2023

