Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club to screen first day-first show of Pathaan for 50,000 fans in multiple cities: Report

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen after more than four years with Pathaan on January 25. The movie has created quite a buzz among the fans and also got caught into some controversies along the way. According to the latest reports, the SRK fan club is organising a 'First Day First Show' screening for about 50,000 fans. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is an action-thriller.

SRK Universe, a fan club dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan, is organising this event. There are likely to be 200 such screenings across the country.

Yash Paryani, the co-founder of the fan club SRK Universe told Pinkvilla, "Mumbai will have 7 to 8 first day first show celebrations, Delhi will have 6. Likewise, there will be multiple shows in the big cities. We will not just limit ourselves to the first-day first show, but will continue watching the film over the first day and also the republic day weekend,”

“We will be distributing special Pathaan Merchandise, have special cutouts, with dhols. Our idea is to celebrate SRK films like a festival, and Pathaan will be no different,” added Paryani.

Shah Rukh Khan featuring Pathaan, is a spy-thriller. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, best known to many for making Bang Bang and War. Deepika Padukone is casted as the leading lady in the movie, and this is one of the biggest films of her career. The cast includes John Abraham and Salman Khan, where John plays the antagonist, while Salman carries forward his role from the Tiger franchise.

