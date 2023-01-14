Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan leaves crowd in raptures by mouthing Pathaan dialogue at ILT20 league opening ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been anticipating his return to the big screen for years, and Pathaan will be released in about 11 days. On January 10, the movie's trailer was released, and it drew massive praise. The crowd cheered and hooted as SRK imitated the dialogue from Pathaan during the ILT20 league opening ceremony in Dubai, where he served as the chief guest. A similar video has gone viral.

Pathaan's trailer has kept us waiting until January 25. While we wait for King Khan to rule the big screen, he was in Dubai for the ILT20 league opening ceremony. Shah Rukh arrived at the ceremony wearing a black tee and black pants. He arrived at the stadium wearing black sunglasses. "Party Pathaan ke ghar me rakhoge, toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath me patakhe bhi layega," Shah Rukh Khan said. The stadium audience erupted in applause, cheering, and roaring.

“Party Pathaan ke ghar me rakhoge… toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath me patakhe bhi layega.”

King Khan promotes #Pathaan at the #ILT20 league opening ceremony in Dubai #ShahRukhKhan #SiddharthAnand #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham #Dubai pic.twitter.com/x1fI98MXyp — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 13, 2023

Aside from Shah Rukh, other celebrities attending the event include singer Jason Derulo, rapper Badshah, and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh will soon see the Pathaan trailer being shown on the famous Burj Khalifa on January 14, according to Yash Raj Films.

The Pathaan trailer, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is now available. Shah Rukh Khan's return as the lead is well worth the wait! The trailer promises Seeti maar dialogues, chiselled physiques, action sequences, and too much hotness in every frame. The film clearly meets all of the requirements for a successful Bollywood action film.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also featured in the movie. Rumors of Shah Rukh's argument with John recently started making the rounds on the internet after dealing with the controversy surrounding the first song of the movie, Besharam Rang. Shah Rukh has Jawan and Dunki in the works in addition to Pathaan.

Pathaan is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023.

