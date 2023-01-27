Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan box office run sparks meme fest on Twitter

Soon after the box office numbers for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan started trickling in, moviegoers shared hilarious memes. These memes were focused on Salman Khan’s cameo appearance in the film and the debate around whether the theatres are as full as fans are claiming. From previous Salman Khan movies to a scene from Pathaan wherein Shah Rukh Khan can be seen donning a gown, here are some of the memes that Twitter users shared:

Meanwhile, multiplex chain INOX shared a picture of a ‘Housefull’ sign outside a theatre in Kashmir and tweeted that Pathaan brought the audiences back to theatres in the Kashmir Valley after over three decades. INOX Leisure tweeted; “Today, with Pathaan frenzy gripping the nation, we are grateful to KING KHAN for bringing the treasured HOUSEFULL sign back to the Kashmir Valley after 32 long years! Thank you, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, YRF.”

The film collected around Rs 235 crore at the worldwide box office within just two days of its release. At the domestic box office, Pathaan is likely to cross the Rs 150 crore mark today. The film collected Rs 57 crore on its first day and around Rs 69.73 crore on its second day. It is likely to collect around Rs 30 crore on the third day since its release, as per the trading portal Sacnilk.

Pathaan logged a much higher opening than Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 26.5 crore); Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra (Rs 37 crore); Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (Rs 53.35 crore); and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, and Manish Wadhwa in pivotal roles. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. YRF’s spy universe comprises films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War.

