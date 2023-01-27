Pathaan box office collection day 2: SRK, Deepika Padukone film collects Rs 235 cr worldwide 

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan collected around Rs 235 crore in terms of gross collections at the worldwide box office within just two days of its release. In India, the film has logged a historic opening as it has crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in terms of gross box office collections.

Pathaan is estimated to cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office on its third day. The film collected Rs 57 crore on its first day and it raked in around Rs 69.73 crore on its second day. The latest offering from the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe is likely to collect somewhere around Rs 30 crore on the third day according to initial estimates of trading portal Sacnilk.

#Pathaan crosses ₹ 235 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days.. #Pathaan out of the world ₹ 70 Crs Nett is expected for Hindi Day 2 in India 🇮🇳



A never before record by a huge distance..



Early estimates.. January 27, 2023

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan collected a total of Rs 31.60 crore at national multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis as of 10:10 pm on the second day. Pathaan collected Rs 13.75 crore from PVR, Rs 11.65 crore from INOX, and Rs 31.60 crore from Cinepolis on its second day.

The film’s opening numbers are higher than that of the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 26.5 crores); Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War (Rs 53.35 crore); Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan-led Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore).

The movie’s box office run remains impressive even as it was leaked on websites such as TamilRockers, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, 123movies, 123movierulz, and Onlinemoviewatches in resolutions like 240p, 360p, 480p, 720p and 1080p.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan focuses on a RAW field agent’s attempts at saving India from an external threat. Made on a budget of around Rs 250 crore, the film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, and Manish Wadhwa in pivotal roles.

