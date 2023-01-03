Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: From sangeet to pheras; here's all you need to know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be exchanging pheras in 2023's first big celebrity wedding. The wedding will take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the first week of February. As per sources, the couple is supposed to have a Punjabi wedding with all ceremonies.

Malhotra’s parents are very keen on doing a lavish wedding with all the ceremonies. The wedding will happen over two days and there will be an elaborate reception later in Mumbai for their industry friends, India Today reported.

An inside source revealed, “There will be sangeet and haldi on the same day and the next day is pheras. A lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow themed outfits for the haldi. Kiara was also heard discussing sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the new year's. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet list.”

Family and industry friends, like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ashvini Yardi, etc., are invited to the wedding. The families have hired a big wedding planner to capture the couple's special moments during the wedding.

(With inputs from Nirali Kanabar)

