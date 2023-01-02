BFFs Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda ring in new year together; see pictures

New Year celebrations are in full swing for Bollywood celebrities. Actress Ananya Panday welcomed the New Year 2023 with her friends and family in Phuket, Thailand. The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from her holiday in Phuket with her friends including Navya Naveli Nanda.

"Setting the tone for 2023," the Gehraiyaan actress wrote as she shared a carousel post on her social media. In another post, she wrote, "2023 I'm ready. Are you???" Navya Naveli Nanda too shared a picture on her Instagram on New Year.

The actress who was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Her upcoming projects are debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan features Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. While Dream Girl has Ayushmann Khurrana and is set to release in the year 2023.

The actor was recently spotted at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The actress had shared a post with the caption, “What an experience. The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals -Argentina beating Croatia, seeing Messi just be the legend that he is, David Beckham waving at us and getting to see all this with my Papa and best friends…”

Panday, who remains very active on her social media, also went to New York recently. She shared a post on her social media which read, “48hrs in NYC. Nothing quite like it.” Earlier, the actress also went to Rome, Italy, where she was seen enjoying some time off.

Daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, Ananya Panday made her debut in Student of the Year 2. She has appeared in movies like Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Pati Patni aur Woh, among others. The actress has also appeared in the two seasons of the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which followed the lives of Seema, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and her mother Bhavana Pandey.

The actress has also bagged Filmfare award for the Best Female Debut.

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda is the co-founder of health-tech startup Aara Health. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation.

