Sidharth-Kiara Wedding LIVE Updates: Shershaah actors to tie the knot today; Isha Ambani, Karan Johar among attendees

Bollywood heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding rituals of the couple began on February 4 and lasted till February 6. Their wedding festivities are on in full swing at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Kiara Advani’s school friend and Reliance Retail Ventures chairperson Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jai Mehta, filmmaker Karan Johar, Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Armaan Jain have arrived ahead of the big day.
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, film producers Pooja Shett, Aarti Shetty and Amritpal Singh Bindra are also expected to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Besides, Shah Rukh Khan's best friend Kajal Anand, Karan Vohra and his wife Riya and Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra are also expected to attend the big fat Indian wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
Sidharth-Kiara wedding venue: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The hotel is unavailable to customers from February 4 to February 11. The hotel is located in the Thar desert and has features such as pools, a lake garden, an archery range, and views of the desert landscape.
The cheapest rooms are the Fort Rooms priced between Rs 23,000 per night to Rs 36,000 per night on weekdays and Rs 36,000 on weekends. The most expensive rooms are the Jaisalmer Haveli that cost an average of Rs 76,000 per night and are 1,350 sq. feet in size.
Sidharth Malhotra, who shot to fame with his roles Student of the Year and Shershaah, has endorsements such as Oppo F9 Pro, VIVO, Men's Fair and Lovely, Ponds and Coca Cola among others. Kiara, on the other hand, has endorsements such as Myntra, Happilo, Mohey, and Fire-Boltt in her kitty.
According to media reports, Sidharth's net worth is nearly Rs 100 crore and has seen a yearly rise of 4 per cent to 21 per cent whereas Kiara's net worth is over Rs 25 crore. Thus, their combined net worth is Rs 125 crore.
Band, baraat and horse for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding have entered the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.
Kiara Advani's childhood friend Isha Ambani, her husband Anand Piramal, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor, and his wife Mira Rajput are among those who have been invited for the big fat Indian wedding. Filmmaker and Shershaah producer Karan Johar is also a part of the guest list.
According to India Today, the bungalow where Sidharth and Kiara will live after their wedding is spread over 3,500 sq. feet and is located in Juhu. The property costs a whopping Rs 70 crore.
Preparations for baraat and band are on in full swing and wedding ceremony is expected to start somewhere around 3 pm today.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to move into a sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 70 crore after their wedding, as per reports.
While Sidharth and Kiara have never talked about their relationship openly, they started dating each other during the filming of the 2021 movie Shershaah. Kiara also said on an episode of Koffee with Karan that her relationship with Malhotra is "something more than friends."
The guests will be served authentic local delicacies such as Dal Baati Churma apart from Awadhi specialties, and Punjabi winter delicacies. Italian, Chinese, Thai and Korean food counters will also be there. There will be more than 20 varieties of desserts as well.
The Baraat preparations and DJ setup have begun at the Suryagarh Palace.
