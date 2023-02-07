Sidharth-Kiara Wedding LIVE Updates: Shershaah actors to tie the knot today; Isha Ambani, Karan Johar among attendees

2:42 PM (27 minutes ago)

Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: About Suryagarh Palace

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Sidharth-Kiara wedding venue: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The hotel is unavailable to customers from February 4 to February 11. The hotel is located in the Thar desert and has features such as pools, a lake garden, an archery range, and views of the desert landscape.

The cheapest rooms are the Fort Rooms priced between Rs 23,000 per night to Rs 36,000 per night on weekdays and Rs 36,000 on weekends. The most expensive rooms are the Jaisalmer Haveli that cost an average of Rs 76,000 per night and are 1,350 sq. feet in size.

