Sidharth-Kiara Wedding LIVE Updates: Shershaah actors to tie the knot today; Isha Ambani, Karan Johar among attendees

Business Today Desk Feb 07, 2023, Updated Feb 07, 2023, 2:58 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Today LIVE Updates: Bollywood sweethearts Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married today in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Sidharth-Kiara Advani Wedding: While Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara was seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera. Sidharth-Kiara Advani Wedding: While Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara was seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera.

Bollywood heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding rituals of the couple began on February 4 and lasted till February 6. Their wedding festivities are on in full swing at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Kiara Advani’s school friend and Reliance Retail Ventures chairperson Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jai Mehta, filmmaker Karan Johar, Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Armaan Jain have arrived ahead of the big day. 

 

Check latest updates on Sidharth-Kiara wedding ceremony on BusinessToday.In 

2:57 PM (12 minutes ago)

Sonakshi Sinha, producer Pooja Shetty also expected to attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, film producers Pooja Shett, Aarti Shetty and Amritpal Singh Bindra are also expected to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Besides, Shah Rukh Khan's best friend Kajal Anand, Karan Vohra and his wife Riya and Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra are also expected to attend the big fat Indian wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. 

2:42 PM (27 minutes ago)

Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: About Suryagarh Palace

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Sidharth-Kiara wedding venue: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The hotel is unavailable to customers from February 4 to February 11. The hotel is located in the Thar desert and has features such as pools, a lake garden, an archery range, and views of the desert landscape. 

 

The cheapest rooms are the Fort Rooms priced between Rs 23,000 per night to Rs 36,000 per night on weekdays and Rs 36,000 on weekends. The most expensive rooms are the Jaisalmer Haveli that cost an average of Rs 76,000 per night and are 1,350 sq. feet in size. 

 

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer: All about this luxurious venue

2:16 PM (52 minutes ago)

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ads

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Sidharth Malhotra, who shot to fame with his roles Student of the Year and Shershaah, has endorsements such as Oppo F9 Pro, VIVO, Men's Fair and Lovely, Ponds and Coca Cola among others. Kiara, on the other hand, has endorsements such as Myntra, Happilo, Mohey, and Fire-Boltt in her kitty. 

2:13 PM (56 minutes ago)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's combined net worth

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

According to media reports, Sidharth's net worth is nearly Rs 100 crore and has seen a yearly rise of 4 per cent to 21 per cent whereas Kiara's net worth is over Rs 25 crore. Thus, their combined net worth is Rs 125 crore. 

 

Also read: Sidharth-Kiara wedding latest updates: Bride-to-be Kiara Advani’s family performs at sangeet

2:05 PM (1 hour ago)

Sidharth Kiara wedding news: Band, horse enter the wedding venue

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Band, baraat and horse for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding have entered the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. 

 

Photo: Yogen Shah
1:47 PM (1 hour ago)

Sidharth Malhotra wedding guest list: Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla among those invited

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Kiara Advani's childhood friend Isha Ambani, her husband Anand Piramal, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor, and his wife Mira Rajput are among those who have been invited for the big fat Indian wedding. Filmmaker and Shershaah producer Karan Johar is also a part of the guest list. 

1:38 PM (1 hour ago)

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani wedding: Glimpses from Suryagarh Palace

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

1:37 PM (1 hour ago)

Kiara Advani wedding: About Sidharth-Kiara's sea facing bungalow

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

According to India Today, the bungalow where Sidharth and Kiara will live after their wedding is spread over 3,500 sq. feet and is located in Juhu. The property costs a whopping Rs 70 crore. 

1:14 PM (1 hour ago)

Preparations on in full swing, ceremony to start around 3 pm

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Preparations for baraat and band are on in full swing and wedding ceremony is expected to start somewhere around 3 pm today. 

1:11 PM (1 hour ago)

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to shift into sea-facing bungalow after wedding

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to move into a sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 70 crore after their wedding, as per reports. 

1:07 PM (2 hours ago)

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Romance starts on the sets of Shershaah

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

While Sidharth and Kiara have never talked about their relationship openly, they started dating each other during the filming of the 2021 movie Shershaah. Kiara also said on an episode of Koffee with Karan that her relationship with Malhotra is "something more than friends."

1:00 PM (2 hours ago)

'Love my Indian tradition,' says Juhi Chawla on her breakfast at Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

12:47 PM (2 hours ago)

Here's what the guests will be treated to at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

The guests will be served authentic local delicacies such as Dal Baati Churma apart from Awadhi specialties, and Punjabi winter delicacies. Italian, Chinese, Thai and Korean food counters will also be there. There will be more than 20 varieties of desserts as well. 

12:43 PM (2 hours ago)

Sidharth-Kiara wedding updates: Baraat, DJ preparations started

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

The Baraat preparations and DJ setup have begun at the Suryagarh Palace. 