Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor leave for Jaisalmer; sangeet ceremony tonight

The much-awaited big fat Bollywood wedding is here as actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6. The couple will get married at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Here are all the latest updates

1. The wedding celebrations will kick off with the mehendi and sangeet ceremony planned for the evening of February 5, Sunday. "A special performance has been organised by family members for the couple. Apart from the couple dancing on their hit numbers, the playlist for the evening includes Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, Nachne De Saare, among others,” a source told IndiaToday.in.

2. Celebrity artist Veena Nagda has already reached Jaisalmer for the mehendi ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Nagda will do the mehendi for the team bride and team groom, as per reports.

3. Actor Shahid Kapoor along wife Mira Rajput was seen leaving for the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer. Even Karan Johar was spotted outside the airport on Sunday.

4. Among those invited for the big fat Indian wedding in Jaisalmer are 'Student of The Year' and 'Shershaah' producer Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, 'Fugly' producer Ashvini Yardi, 'Bhediya' actor Varun Dhawan, 'Kabir Singh' actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

5. Bride-to-be Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Jaisalmer on Saturday. Pictures and videos of the actor exiting the airport, along with his family members emerged online. Meanwhile, Kiara reached Jaisalmer with designer Manish Malhotra.

6. Sidharth and Kiara have been dating each other ever since the shooting of 'Shershaah'. Kiara described her relationship with Sidharth as something "more than friends" on Koffee with Karan.

7. For her wedding, Kiara Advani has ditched the popular go-to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and opted to go with a Manish Malhotra lehenga.

8. If reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding will have a no-phone policy. The couple has requested guests not to post any pics of the same on social media, presumably because the couple is expected to make an official announcement soon after the wedding, said a report by ETimes.

