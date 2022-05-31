Sidhu Moose Wala death: Punjabi singer to be cremated today 

Last rites of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala will be conducted in Punjab’s Mansa district in the presence of his family members, relatives and fans. Heavy security has also been deployed outside the residence of The Last Ride singer. Moose Wala’s father received his son’s body from the Mansa Civil Hospital at around 8:15 am on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the state police said on Monday that they have rounded up some suspects and have received important leads in the case. Officials claimed that the incident was a result of the inter-gang rivalry and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

There is rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and the Lucky Patial Gang, according to news agency PTI. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, known to be close to Bishnoi, allegedly claimed the responsibility of Moose Wala’s killing in a social media post.

For the unversed, the famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa district. His friend and a cousin, who accompanied him, were also injured in the attack.

The incident occurred a day after the state government withdrew his security cover. Moose Wala was among the 424 people whose security was either withdrawn or curtailed on a temporary basis by the Punjab police.

The singer was also hailed as a youth icon and an “international figure” by the Punjab Congress after he joined the party. While his mother is the Sarpanch of the Moosa village, his father is an ex-serviceman.

Though the late singer was widely criticised for promoting gun culture and violence through his songs, he commanded a massive fan following among the youth. Some of his popular songs included The Last Ride, Jatt Da Muqabla, Dollar, So High and Bambiha Bole.

(With agency inputs)