'Singham Again' releases on Diwali: CBFC recommends 12 cuts, scene of Ravana pushing Sita to be axed

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Singham Again has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate. But, the approval was not given without cuts and modifications, spanning around 7.12 minutes of the total runtime.

The CBFC's Examining Committee asked the makers to make at least 12 cuts and modifications, as per Bollywood Hungama. The CBFC suggested some cuts in the climax, background carrying a religious shloka and scenes referencing the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Singham Again director Rohit Shetty has been asked to omit out the 16-second visual of Ravana grabbing, pulling and pushing Sita. A 29-second scene of "Hanuman burning and dialogue of Simmba flirting" was also deleted.

Besides this, the makers have been asked to modify the 23-second-long scene wherein Lord Rama, Mata Sita and Lord Hanuman were juxtaposed with Singham (Ajay Devgn), Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh).

The CBFC has also suggested the makers to 'suitably modify' a 23-second scene of Singham touching the feet of Lord Rama. The board also deleted and suitably modified a 26-second-long dialogue and visuals, saying it "affected international diplomatic relations of India with neighbouring state."

A scene of beheading inside a police station was also blurred and the colour of the religious flag shown in the sequence was changed.

In the same scene, the use of Shiv Strota as the background score was deleted. The makers have also been asked to omit out Zubair's (Arjun Kapoor) dialogues in at least four places, including a dialogue between Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

In one scene, Zubair's dialogue -- Teri kahaani ka Raavan main hoon, tere chahite ko bhej, was modified. In two places, the visuals of the Constitutional head were deleted and dialogues modified. In one of these sequences, Avni's dialogue was also modified.

Besides these cuts and modifications, the makers have also been asked to redo the disclaimer of the film, which will last for 1 minute and 19 seconds.

The disclaimer of the film will now read: "This film is purely a work of fiction... Although the film is inspired by the story of Lord Ram, neither its narrative nor the characters should be viewed as revered deities... The story features contemporary characters of today... or societies, and their cultures, customs, practices, and traditions."

Singham Again is releasing in theatres worldwide alongside Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1. Besides Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film features Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Dayanand Shetty in pivotal roles.