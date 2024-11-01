'Singham Again' X review: 'Ajay Devgn brought his A-game,' say moviegoers on action-drama

Ajay Devgn-led action drama Singham Again hit theatres this Friday, a day after Diwali. The film's first shows began across multiplex chains in India from as early as 7 am on Friday.

Soon after the film's first shows were over, netizens were quick to share their takes. While fans loved Ajay Devgn's portrayal of Bajirao Singham, cinephiles were not pleased with Deepika Padukone's performance as SP Shakthi Shetty and a mish-mash of cameos.

Singham Again reviews: Take a look at some reactions here

Singham Again story, cast

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film focuses on Bajirao Singham and his efforts aimed at rescuing his wife Avni from the captivity of Danger 'Lanka'/ Zubair.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Dayanand Shetty in significant roles.

Singham Again hit theatres along with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1.