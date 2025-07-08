She once earned Rs 1,800 an episode, Smriti Irani's new Tulsi fee is in lakhs

Smriti Irani’s journey from humble beginnings to television royalty is nothing short of extraordinary. Once earning a modest Rs 1,800 per episode for playing Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Irani is now set to reprise her iconic role in the show’s much-anticipated reboot—this time reportedly commanding a staggering Rs 14 lakh per episode.

The figure marks one of the highest per-episode fees for a female television actor in India, underscoring Irani’s star power even after more than two decades away from the small screen. Although the production house has yet to officially confirm her updated remuneration, industry insiders suggest that her new paycheck reflects both nostalgia value and the enduring popularity of her character.

Early career

Irani’s early career, however, was a far cry from glitz and glamour. In a candid conversation with Curly Tales, she shared how she once worked at McDonald’s, earning just Rs 1,800 a month. Her television break came unexpectedly thanks to an astrologer named Janardhan, who reportedly told producer Ekta Kapoor that Irani was destined to become a big face in the country. Moved by the prediction, Kapoor tore up Irani’s initial contract for a minor role, offering her Rs 1,800 per day—a pivotal moment that set Irani on the path to stardom.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi first aired in 2000 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon, making Tulsi Virani a household name across India. The makers have now released the first look of the reboot, featuring Irani once again in the lead role. A teaser posted online read: “Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath!” Fans erupted with nostalgia as Irani declared in the promo, “Zaroor aaoongi. Kyunki itne saalon ka rishtha jo hai. Waqt aa gaya hai aapse phir milne ka.”

The reboot is scheduled to premiere on Star Plus on July 29 at 10:30 PM, with simultaneous streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Despite her current prominence as a senior BJP politician and Union minister, Irani insists her political career remains her primary focus. Speaking to NDTV, she called the show a “side project,” emphasizing that her main commitment lies with public service.

Yet, for millions of viewers, Smriti Irani’s return as Tulsi Virani is more than just a television comeback—it’s the triumphant next chapter in a remarkable success story. Her journey, from working humble jobs to commanding one of TV’s highest fees, stands as a powerful example of perseverance, talent, and reinvention in India’s entertainment landscape.

Irani explained her decision to return to acting as a part-time endeavour, similar to other politicians who juggle multiple roles. She remarked, “I am, very humbly so, the most recognisable face out of that mix of people, but I am a full-time politician and a part-time actor.”