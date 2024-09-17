Smriti Irani meets World Bank leaders, showcases India's gender equality efforts

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani met with top World Bank leaders to discuss the importance of gender equality in the Global South, highlighting India's progress in promoting equality.

In her meeting in Washington, Irani emphasized the importance of putting gender equality policies into action, so women in developing areas can fully contribute to government and industry and reach their potential.

“In order to expand our global competitiveness, leaders of government and commerce throughout the Global South must ensure that gender equity policies are fully implemented,” the Bharatiya Janata party leader said.

“Education, healthcare, childcare, and housing policies disproportionately impact women. It is crucial that we get these policies right, so women and girls can lead in every sector while fulfilling their personal potential," she added.

Taking to social media platform X, Smriti Irani said, “A pleasure to engage with the Executive Directors of the World Bank in Washington DC. Over the past decade, India has made remarkable strides in Women-led Development under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. As the World Bank prepares to unveil its Gender Strategy 2024-2030, India remains committed to prioritising gender parity.”

Irani, while speaking to World Bank leaders, focused on the issue of gender equality in the Global South and stressed the need for involvement from both political and corporate leadership to drive progress.

She highlighted India's efforts to improve education policies, support women-led businesses, and change cultural attitudes towards women as key to promoting gender equality.

“Our region of the world is growing in terms of population, economic output, and global influence, so it is incumbent upon us – as leaders – to have the foresight, will, and commitment to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to meet her or his potential,” Irani added.

She will continue meeting with government and business leaders in Washington, DC, in the coming days to discuss her priorities for gender equality.

