‘Some can’t enjoy a meal without being recognised, clicked’: Chetan Bhagat says fame has impacted Bollywood actors' mental health

After years of seeing his novels turned into hit films, author Chetan Bhagat says his view of fame and Bollywood has changed drastically. Reflecting on his life after he turned 50 recently, the 2 States author said he now sees how fame can deeply affect people in the film industry.

“There are some actors and directors whose movies worked previously but don’t anymore. They don’t take it well; they have mental health issues. There are actors who, when going to a restaurant, if they aren’t recognised, don’t enjoy the meal. They wonder, ‘No one came to click photos?’ Can you imagine what a sick life that is?” Bhagat said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

The writer said that despite the glamour and attention, filmmaking never gave him the creative fulfilment that writing does.

“I spent 10–15 years of my life trying to make movies. I did six. Then I realised I didn’t want it. They are just translating my stories. Sure, it’s great with songs and glamour, but it’s not satisfying me. Creating magic from blank paper is my gift from God. And there I was, running around sets, waiting for an actor to give me dates. It’s not me; it doesn’t give me deep satisfaction,” he said.

Bhagat revealed that his entry into Bollywood came from a desire to be liked by a wider audience, adding that he had always been a people-pleaser. “Indians love movies more than books, on average. So, I thought if I started making movies, people would like me more. With that notion, I entered Bollywood. It takes three years to make movies, and you are mostly just sitting with the producer, drinking tea, or trying to convince actors. There’s no creative process.”

Describing fame as a “drug,” Bhagat said he eventually moved to Dubai to distance himself from constant public attention. “I mostly live in Dubai now, and I am not famous in my neighbourhood. I still love it. The shadow of fame influences creation. If I am constantly aware that I am famous, it won’t lead to very good writing. But Bollywood is the drug house of fame. The intoxication of fame in Mumbai is so strong that it can be felt in the air. It’s hard to leave Mumbai; it’s like smoking.”

The author also looked back on his corporate career, recalling how he quit investment banking to pursue writing full-time. “My last bonus in banking was a million dollars, aside from salary. I bought a house in Bandra with that money. Then I went on to live my life,” he said.

Bhagat described the film industry as a place driven by insecurity and self-interest. “There’s no real friendship in Bollywood; it’s a deal-making factory. It’s fundamentally a very insecure industry. Even the biggest star is insecure because in three movies, they could be gone. Don’t look for friendships in Bollywood,” he said.

He added that during film announcements, people would often reach out hoping to be cast. “People used to send me food whenever an announcement regarding one of my movies arrived. People would start sending sweets and gifts to my house, trying to get cast in my film. I don’t blame them; it’s part of the hustle. You can call it selfishness or say that it’s their hustle,” he said.