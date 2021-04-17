Sonu Sood tests COVID-19 positive days after getting vaccinated

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for the novel coronavirus almost 10 days after getting himself inoculated. The actor is currently under quarantine as a safety measure. Recently, the Punjab government made Sonu Sood the brand ambassador for its COVID-19 inoculation drive. The actor, who played an important role in sending migrant workers to their native places during the lockdown, received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 7.

Sood tweeted a message for his followers on twitter with the headline COVID-positive, Mood and Spirit- Super Positive. The message shared by Sood read, "Hi everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined my self and taking utmost care..."

He added that he will always be there for all those people who need his help and said, "But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all."

Sonu Sood, however, is not the first Bollywood celebrity to be down with the virus. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Bappi Lahiri, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Kartik Aaryan have also tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few weeks.

India saw the highest spike in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as over 2.34 lakh cases and 1,341 fatalities were reported on Friday. India's overall COVID-19 tally rose to more than 1.45 crore and death toll shot to 1,75,649.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs

