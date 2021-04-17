'Don't go after him like Sushant': Kangana Ranaut to Karan Johar after Kartik Aaryan leaves Dostana 2

Four-time National award winner actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of the Pati, Patni aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan after he was ousted of Dostana 2 due to alleged unprofessional behaviour. Ranaut urged the "nepo gang club" to not go after him like Sushant and also took this opportunity to lambast Karan Johar.

The Manikarnika actor said in one of her tweets, "Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Sushant don't go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos..."





Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant donât go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos... https://t.co/VJioWHk38i â Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Ranaut said Johar wants to keep a "dignified silence" after getting all sorts of blind articles published about the Pati, Patni aur Woh actor. She added that the same kind of articles on alleged drug abuse and unprofessional behaviour were written about the Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She also told Aaryan to not feel lonely and cornered as "we are with you" and advised him to trust his instincts and be disciplined.

Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you canât break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love â¤ï¸ â Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

After shooting for 20 days, Kartik Aaryan reportedly didn't give further dates to the film. Other reports also suggest that Aaryan was not happy about the script and had some creative differences with the director.

After this, Dharma Productions head Karan Johar and his team decided to not rope in Kartik Aaryan for any projects any time soon. His replacement, however, has not been announced yet. While Aaryan is out of the project, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya are still part of the cast.

