Sony Pictures to bring Shaktimaan to cinemas; watch teaser here

Sony Pictures announced on Thursday that it is bringing India's iconic superhero Shaktimaan to the big screen. "After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero!," the firm wrote in a social media post. This will be Shaktimaan's first outing on the big screen.

For the project, Sony Pictures International Production has joined hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. The studio has also confirmed that the film will be headlined by "one of India's superstars".

Sony Pictures International Production has explained that it will share more details about the Shaktimaan movie soon. The studio has not confirmed any release date for the Shaktimaan film.

The studio has also released a teaser for its upcoming Shaktimaan project. Watch here:

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh noted on Twitter that Sony Pictures International Production had acquired the film adaptation rights for the superhero show Shaktimaan. He added that the project will be a trilogy of films and that a "top name" will direct the film.

#SonyPictures Intl Prod acquires *film adaptation rights* of the hugely popular superhero show #Shaktimaan... #Sony will partner with Brewing Thoughts P Ltd [ex-film journalist #PrashantSingh and #Madhurya Vinay] in association with actor-producer #MukeshKhanna’s Bheeshm Intl. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2022

Shaktimaan was an Indian superhero television show that started airing on DD National in September 1997. The show was very popular among Indian audiences and ran for many seasons, concluding in 2003.

Mukesh Khanna played the titular role of Shaktimaan as well as his alter ego "Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji", a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. Mukesh Khanna was also the producer of the TV show and would also be involved with the upcoming Shaktimaan movie.