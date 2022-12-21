Suhana Khan shares pictures of a journal gifted by dad Shah Rukh Khan; megastar's response will melt your heart

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has never stepped back from an opportunity to appreciate his kids, yet again took to social media platform to post an encouraging comment for his daughter Suhana Khan.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a picture of a journal gifted by her father, which she called as "Tuesday Inspiration."

The first page of the book read, “This journal belongs to Suhana Khan, By: Papa." While, the second page read, “On acting."

Immediately after the post was shared, Khan jumped onto the comments section, and said, “Everything I don’t know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one."

Suhana Khan is set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. Besides her, it will also mark the debut of Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The Archies will release on Netflix.

Directed by Zoya, The Archies is co-written by Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre. The forthcoming movie is a musical drama set in the 1960s. The film is expected to release on Netflix next year.

Very recently, Shah Rukh Khan also took to Twitter to share his love for his children. In a Twitter session called #AskSRK, he was asked "what means the world to you." To this the actor replied "my babies."

The actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Pathaan which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

