'Not in the business of predictions': Shah Rukh Khan has this to say on Pathaan's box office fate

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with Pathaan movie's promotion, took some time out on Saturday night to participate in an interactive #AskSRK session with fans on Twitter.



The actor responded to numerous questions about his upcoming movie Pathaan, his family, and life in general. One response in particular caught everyone’s attention.



A Twitter user asked SRK: "What's your prediction for first day of Pathaan?" To which, the superstar replied: "I am not in the business of predictions... I am in the business of entertaining you and to make you smile."

I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile… https://t.co/sYpMggvtZq December 17, 2022



SRK also tweeted about his rapport with John Abraham in Pathaan. "John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don't get hurt....known him for a long time and was lovely working with him."

John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don’t get hurt….known him for a long time and was lovely working with him. https://t.co/25tzyxgG9a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022



Shah Rukh Khan is set to feature in many upcoming films. King Khan will star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in addition to Pathaan, which also co-stars Taapsee Pannu. He will also appear alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Atlee's Jawan.



This year, Shah Rukh Khan made a few cameo appearances in movies. He made a special appearance in both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In recent years, SRK has also been a fairly active producer. He co-produced Darlings, Alia Bhatt's first film production.