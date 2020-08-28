Sushant Singh death case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by CBI

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by CBI today for questioning. Rhea and her lawyer Satish Maneshinde have prepared documents including medical files, chats file and bank account details. CBI is expected to grill Chakraborty for hours on end just like her brother Showik Chakraborty who was questioned by the agency on Thursday.

She has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of mentally harassing him, taking his money, and abetting his suicide. CBI started its probe after the Supreme Court order last week. CBI investigation is based on an FIR filed by the Chhichhore actor's family in Bihar that names Rhea Chakraborty, her parents, and brother Showik Chakraborty.

In an exclusive interview to India Today on August 27, Rhea Chakraborty told that she had known about Rajput's mental illness during a Europe trip in 2019. She further stated that she was not living off the late actor's money and it was Sushant who loved living a luxurious life. Chakraborty also said that Rajput was fine during their stay in Switzerland. The couple stayed at a gothic hotel during their Italy visit. She said that she didn't want to stay in that hotel but Sushant insisted otherwise.

The actress' father and brother have been questioned by the agency. Apart from Rhea Chakraborty's family, the CBI questioned Bollywood actor's cook Neeraj for three hours on August 21. Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pitani has been questioned for seven days.

CBI recreated the scene of crime at the late actor's Bandra flat last week. CBI officers arrived with forensic experts to recreate the sequence of events that led to Rajput's death. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

