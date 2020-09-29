Sushant Singh Rajput death case: AIIMS submits post-mortem report to CBI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has submitted the post-mortem and viscera findings report of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI on Monday night. A team of AIIMS doctors was re-analysing the report from the remaining 20 viscera sample available to ascertain if the late actor died due to suicide or murder.

According to India Today, the AIIMS report is a "conclusive finding", however, the CBI, which is probing the case of Sushant, will take a final call after evaluating all the shreds of evidence it has collected so far.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board has said, "AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed". Dr Gupta added that they will be looking into the legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion.

Additionally, Dr Gupta has rejected claims by Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh that the actor's death was "200 per cent" strangulated. Gupta has called this claim "incorrect".

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing drug angle linked to the actor's death. The NCB recorded statements of Bollywood A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. NCB has sent actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty to jail for allegedly buying drugs for Sushant. The hearing of Rhea and Showik's bail plea was deferred by the Bombay High Court till September 29.

Rajput (34), an emerging star in Bollywood, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The official post-mortem reports concluded that he died of asphyxia due to hanging.

