Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu hits theatres; here’s how audience reacted 

Taapsee Pannu-starrer sports biopic Shabaash Mithu has released in theatres today. The Srijit Mukherji-directorial charts the life journey of former Test and ODI captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Mithali Raj from an 8-year-old kid to becoming a cricketing legend. Soon after the film’s first show was over, critics and audiences took to Twitter to share their reactions about the film.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave the latest Taapsee Pannu film a two-star rating and said that it fails to deliver as a sports biopic.

Kadel wrote, “FAILS TO DELIVER- devoid of hard hitting and engrossing drama while the screenplay is far stretched. The lead doesn’t look like Mithali Raj nor her mannerisms [justify] the character. Cricketing scenes are poorly executed with no elevating and inspiring moments.”

Kadel also claimed in another tweet that the film could do a business of Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1.20 crore on its first day at the box office.

#ShabaashMithu ⭐️⭐️



FAILS TO DELIVER- devoid of hard hitting & engrossing drama while the screenplay is far stretched.The lead doesn’t look like Mithali Raj nor her mannerisms justifies the character. Cricketing scenes are poorly executed with no elevating & inspiring moments. pic.twitter.com/tdJmWREQ8N — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 15, 2022 BOX OFFICE PREDICTION- #HITTheFirstCase - 1-1.5 cr nett ( Day-1 ) #ShabaashMithu - ₹ 85 lac - 1.20 cr nett ( Day -1 )



Both films will struggle at the BO & will rely on audience WOM.. pic.twitter.com/qpY56DaR0n — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 13, 2022

While some users appreciated the film for portraying Mithali Raj’s life on the silver screen, others slammed it for Taapsee’s 'lacklustre' acting and a lack of focus on the supporting characters. A user wrote, “Shabaash Mithu deserves to be watched once to witness the journey of a woman, who is responsible for the incredible rise of Indian Women’s cricket in the last two decades- Mithali Raj, with a solid performance by Taapsee Pannu.”

Another user wrote, “An inspiring story gone wrong. Taapsee tries her best but poor execution, predictable screenplay and average camerawork kills this movie in the first half itself. A slight focus on side charaters could’ve helped Mithu immensely.”

About Shabaash Mithu

The film has been directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven. Bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios, the film focuses on the life and cricketing career of Mithali Raj. Raj’s career spans 23 years and boasts 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and four World Cups. Besides Taapsee Pannu, the film features Mumtaz Sorcar, Asad Ali Palijo, Vijay Raaz and Devadarshini in significant roles.

Also read: ‘Will elevate fight sequences in Indian cinema’: Mahindra on Dhanush’s Hollywood outing

Also read: Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Shabaash Mithu' trailer out; here’s how netizens reacted