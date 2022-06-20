Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Shabaash Mithu' trailer out; here’s how netizens reacted

Trailer of Taapsee Pannu-starrer sports biographical film Shabaash Mithu was released on YouTube earlier today. The film, which traces the journey of Mithali Raj from an 8-year-old kid to becoming a cricket legend, will hit theatres near you on July 15. Former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly launched the trailer of the Srijit Mukherji directorial.

Mithali Raj also shared the trailer and tweeted, “One game, one nation, one ambition… My dream! Grateful to the team and excited to share my story with you all! Check out Shabaash Mithu trailer.”

Taapsee Pannu had shared a new poster of the film on her Instagram handle on the occasion of International Women’s Day this year. She shared the poster and wrote, “She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou.”

Watch Shabaash Mithu trailer here

While some appreciated the trailer for its subject and Taapsee Pannu’s attempt at portraying the life of Mithali Raj, others bashed it due to Taapsee’s monotone acting and poker-face dialogue delivery. Here’s how the Internet reacted:

The film is a biopic directed by Srijit Mukherji, written by Priya Aven, and bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios. It is based on the life and cricketing career of former Test and ODI captain of Indian women’s national cricket team Mithali Raj and features Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj. Raj’s cricketing career spans 23 years, 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs, and four World Cups.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Looop Lapeta and Rashmi Rocket. She will also feature in movies like Dobaaraa, Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? And Dunki.

Also read: June OTT releases: Get ready for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, & many more

Also read: Sun Pictures releases first poster of Rajinikanth’s 169th film ‘Jailer’; details here