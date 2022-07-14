‘Will elevate fight sequences in Indian cinema’: Mahindra on Dhanush’s Hollywood outing 

Mahindra Group boss and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra is in awe of Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush’s acting chops. He shared a snippet from Dhanush’s upcoming project The Gray Man and wrote, “Kudos to the producers for this inspired casting. Never envisioned Dhanush as an intimidating, compact killing machine. I suspect his style will elevate all fight sequences in Indian cinema…”

Kudos to the producers for this inspired casting. Never envisioned @dhanushkraja as an intimidating, compact killing machine. I suspect his style will elevate all fight sequences in Indian cinema… pic.twitter.com/PYMQSkRG2b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Dhanush talked about his experiences while shooting action sequences for the film.

He was quoted as saying by India Today, “Just one week before the shoot, I sprained my neck. So, a month and a half were spent training and then one week before we start filming, I sprained it and was like ‘What am I going to do?!’ The physio had just a week’s time to get me ready to match Ana’s speed. But somehow, they found a way to make me fit for the stunt sequence.”

He further said that he had a great understanding of how Hollywood works and one does not get the chance to feel like a newcomer often. Dhanush plays the role of an assassin Avik San in the film.

Directed by Russo brothers, The Gray Man will have a limited release in the US on July 15, followed by worldwide premier on Netflix on July 22. Based on the novel The Gray Man, the film features Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Billy Bob Thornton in significant roles.

Also read: R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ to reach Rs 30 crore soon

Also read: Weekend binge: ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Stranger Things S4 V2’; here are top OTT releases