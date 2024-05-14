Tabu returns to Hollywood after 12 years, to feature in Dune: Prophecy in a key role

Bollywood actor Tabu, known for her performances in films like Crew and Haider, has secured a recurring role in the upcoming Max prequel series, Dune: Prophecy. The Bollywood actor will feature in the series as Sister Francesca, according to a Variety report.

Her character has been described as "strong, intelligent and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital."

With Dune: Prophecy, Tabu marks a return to Hollywood after more than 12 years of her last project. Previously, Tabu has featured in two Hollywood films: The Namesake (2006) and Life of Pi (2012).

Tabu's second film Life of Pi won four Oscars including the Best Director for Ang Lee. Her first Hollywood film The Namesake, directed by Mira Nair, opened to positive reviews.

About Dune: Prophecy

Previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood, the series was announced in 2019 and is based on the book Sisterhood of Dune authored by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. The plot is set in the vast universe of Dune, crafted by celebrated writer Frank Herbert, and unfolds 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides.

Dune: Prophecy traces the journey of two Harkonnen sisters battling forces endangering human future and forming the legendary sect later known as the Bene Gesserit.

The premiere date for the series remains undecided. In Dune: Prophecy, Tabu will feature alongside Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Johdi May and Sarah-Sophie Boussnina.

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. At present, two Dune films have released in theatres worldwide.

The second film of the franchise was released in theatres in March this year. The first and second Dune films have earned more than $1.1 billion or Rs 918 crore in their lifetime. Dune is also set to get a third film, which is in the works.