Thalapathy 69: Actor Vijay's one last BIG film announcement today at 5 pm before political debut

Tamil cinema superstar Vijay is set to embark on a new journey into politics, but not before completing his 69th film, according to an announcement by Bengaluru-based production house KVN Productions on Friday. Fans celebrated the news as they knew about Vijay's transition to his newly formed political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

While details surrounding Vijay's final film remain under wraps, KVN Productions signalled an official announcement is forthcoming. The announcement is expected at 5 pm today.

The production house teased the film on their X (formerly Twitter) page by sharing a montage of memorable scenes from Vijay's illustrious career, stating, “5 mani-ku sandhippom nanba nanbi. We are happy to announce that our first Tamil film is…” They later expressed gratitude to Vijay, acknowledging the significant impact of his films over the past three decades with a heartwarming message that read, “The Love for Thalapathy. We all grew up with your films & you’ve been a part of our lives every step of the way.”

The announcement sparked excitement on social media, with the hashtag ‘one last dance’ trending as fans prepared to celebrate his cinematic farewell. Fans shared their emotional responses, reminiscing about their favourite moments from his films. One user expressed, “One last Dance. One more First look, 2nd look, 3rd look. One more First single. One more Audio Launch,” while others shared clips of memorable performances, highlighting the actor's profound influence on their lives.

Vijay, who first captured audiences as a lead actor in 1992’s Naalaiya Theerpu, has since emerged as a titan of the Tamil film industry, starring in numerous hits such as Coimbatore Mappillai, Love Today, Kushi, and Ghilli. His most recent project, The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu, premiered in theaters on September 5.

Speculation about his final film’s status was heightened after The GOAT, but it has now been confirmed that Vijay will indeed take on one more project before shifting his focus entirely to politics. The actor announced the launch of his political party earlier this year, and the Election Commission officially registered Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in September.