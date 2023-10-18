Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' updates: 7 am shows cancelled in Puducherry, Telugu version to release as planned tomorrow

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' is gearing up for a grand release on Thursday despite minor hiccups. However, like Tamil Nadu government, the neighbouring Puducherry government also refused to allow early morning shows of the movie.

The movie will be shown only after 9 am, said the local administration.

However, Vijay's fans can rejoice that their favourite actor can post higher Day 1 box office numbers as the Telugu version of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is all set for release on October 19 as planned.

'Leo' is all set for an October 19 release, producer S Naga Vamsi has confirmed at a press conference in Hyderabad. He holds the distribution rights of the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The confirmation came a day after the city civil court in Hyderabad had stalled the screening of Leo till October 20.

