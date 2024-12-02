'Time to recalibrate, go back to home': 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, known for his performances in movies like 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report, on Monday announced his retirement from acting. The actor confirmed the development in an Instagram post. In his post, Massey said that he would meet his fans in 2025 for "one last time."

"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," the 12th Fail actor said in an Instagram post.

He added: "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted (sic)."

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's latest film The Sabarmati Report has performed decently well at the domestic box office ahead of Pushpa 2's release. The film made a total of ₹12.16 crore in its first week and ₹11.36 crore in its second week.

The movie further raked in ₹6.16 crore in its third weekend, taking its total India box office collections to ₹29.68 crore, as per film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh. His previous release 12th Fail ran in the theatres for 14 weeks.

12th Fail raked in a total of ₹56.38 crore in India and ₹70.05 crore worldwide during its lifetime run. At present, Vikrant Massey is shooting for two films -- Yaar Jigri and Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan, as per media reports.

Vikrant Massey began his career with the TV show Dhoom Machao Dhoom and rose to fame through Balika Vadhu in 2009. Some of his famous performances include A Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba and Gaslight.

He also received rave reviews for his portrayal as Prem Singh, the house help of a wealthy businessman, in Sector 36. Besides this, Vikrant Massey is famous for his performances in web series like Criminal Justice, Broken But Beautiful, and Mirzapur.