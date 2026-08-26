‘Toxic’ movie review on X: Yash wins praise, but netizens slam ‘rushed editing’, 'weak writing'

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'Toxic' review on X

One user wrote, " #Toxic REVIEW PAINFUL WATCH! #Toxic is visually rich but completely let down by weak writing and dull execution. The screenplay lacks clarity, characters fail to connect, and the ZERO-impact BGM adds nothing. Yash’s screen presence and a few moments, especially the pre-climax, are the only positives. The final 25 minutes are painfully dragged. A MASSIVE disappointment! Rating: 2/5 "

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🚨 #Toxic REVIEW



PAINFUL WATCH!#Toxic is visually rich but completely let down by weak writing and dull execution. The screenplay lacks clarity, characters fail to connect, and the ZERO-impact BGM adds nothing.



Yash’s screen presence and a few moments, especially the… — The Telugu Daily (@TheTeluguDaily_) August 26, 2026

Second user wrote, "First half of #TOXIC was straight up torture. Feels like watching a 90-minute trailer; editing is completely off, zero emotional connection, and scene after scene just drags on. My friends literally walked out. Pure pain."

First half of #TOXIC was straight up torture. Feels like watching a 90-minute trailer editing is completely off, zero emotional connection, and scene after scene just drags on. My friends literally walked out. Pure pain. pic.twitter.com/8fIRq7o0Km — RANJITH.RNS (@RnsRns88518967) August 26, 2026

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A third user wrote, " #Toxic Review: Three Hours of Toxic Torture!

BINGED RATING: 1.5/5 By the time #TOXIC ends, if you manage to sit through the entire three-hour runtime, you will not only feel bad for #Yash but also question why you gave this film three hours of your life. It also makes you think about all those hyped pre-release speeches from Yash, director Geetu Mohandas and the entire team. Either they were completely clueless about the final product, or the film leaves you wondering if you are the clueless one. "

#Toxic Review: Three Hours of Toxic Torture!



BINGED RATING: 1.5/5



By the time #TOXIC ends, if you manage to sit through the entire three-hour runtime, you will not only feel bad for #Yash but also question why you gave this film three hours of your life.



It also makes you… — BINGED (@Binged_) August 26, 2026

Another user wrote, "#Toxic First Half:

A stark contrast to KGF... Toxic is strictly prohibited for kids but can be highly enjoyable for adults. The rushed editing sometimes limits emotional connection.... though Kiara Advani's entry brings much-needed pauses and depth. Yash is terrific, balancing menace, intensity and humour effortlessly. Nayanthara is mature and powerful."

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#Toxic First Half:

A stark contrast to KGF... Toxic is strictly prohibited to kids but can be highly enjoyable for adults. The rushed editing sometimes limits emotional connection.... though Kiara Advani entry brings much needed pauses and depth. Yash is terrific, balancing… — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) August 26, 2026

A fifth user wrote, "TOXIC What a cinematic experience! Yash absolutely owns the screen with his attitude and screen presence. The visuals, action, and vibe are next level. Pure mass cinema!"

TOXIC 🔥 What a cinematic experience! Yash absolutely owns the screen with his attitude and screen presence. The visuals, action, and vibe are next level. Pure mass cinema! 🖤🔥#Toxic #Yash #ToxicTheMovie #GeetuMohanDas — Prabhas (@BishalTrip99261) August 26, 2026

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The overall early verdict appears to be mixed. Yash’s performance, action sequences and visuals are emerging as the film’s biggest strengths, while the screenplay, editing and emotional connect remain divisive.

For Yash fans looking for a larger-than-life theatrical spectacle, Toxic appears to offer plenty to cheer about. But audiences expecting a tightly written gangster drama may find themselves divided over the film’s storytelling choices.