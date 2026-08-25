'Haiwaan' trailer Twitter review: 'The whole vibe looks so chilling,' say netizens on Akshay-Saif's 'Oppam' remake
'Haiwaan' trailer Twitter review: 'The whole vibe looks so chilling,' say netizens on Akshay-Saif's 'Oppam' remake
The cast of Haiwaan features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and Manoj Joshi in important supporting roles
The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan has finally been released, giving audiences a closer look at Priyadarshan’s dark thriller. The 2-minute-34-second trailer opens up a disturbing world where a mysterious killer is creating fear across the city.
Akshay Kumar appears to be playing the antagonist, bringing an unusually sinister edge to his character. Saif Ali Khan is seen as a visually impaired man who finds himself caught in the middle of the terrifying events. The trailer shows him looking shocked and troubled before the police eventually arrest his character.
Another user wrote, "FAADU trailer! This looks ABSOLUTELY DOPE! The dark and moody colour palette, the brooding atmosphere, the whole VIBE looks SO CHILLING! I’m already SOLD! CAN’T WAIT for this one! LET’S GOO! #Haiwaan"
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FAADU trailer! This looks ABSOLUTELY DOPE! The dark and moody colour palette, the brooding atmosphere, the whole VIBE looks SO CHILLING! I’m already SOLD! CAN’T WAIT for this one! LET’S GOO! ❤️🔥❤️🔥#Haiwaanhttps://t.co/nhG4ML3GsT
Haiwaan film marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif after 18 years and presents the actors in roles far removed from their earlier comic collaborations. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam and promises a mix of crime, mystery, action and psychological tension.
Haiwaan is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11, 2026. The cast of Haiwaan features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and Manoj Joshi in important supporting roles.
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