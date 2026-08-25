'Haiwaan' trailer Twitter review: 'The whole vibe looks so chilling,' say netizens on Akshay-Saif's 'Oppam' remake

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'Haiwaan' Twitter reactions

One user wrote, "Damm good trailer sir.... Priyadrshan cooked big... But the best of them all is your transformation into #Haiwaan BEAST"

Damm good trailer sir.... Priyadrshan cooked big... But Best of them all is your transformation into #Haiwaan BEAST 😱😱 — Chaudhary Saab (@Chaudhary7781) August 25, 2026

A second user wrote, "Akshay and Saif back together after 18 years, with Priyadarshan directing the face-off. Haiwaan already looks like a proper big-screen entertainer."

Akshay and Saif back together after 18 years, with Priyadarshan directing the face-off. Haiwaan already looks like a proper big-screen entertainer. — Haneef khan (@Haneef_inc) August 25, 2026

Another user wrote, "FAADU trailer! This looks ABSOLUTELY DOPE! The dark and moody colour palette, the brooding atmosphere, the whole VIBE looks SO CHILLING! I’m already SOLD! CAN’T WAIT for this one! LET’S GOO! #Haiwaan"

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FAADU trailer! This looks ABSOLUTELY DOPE! The dark and moody colour palette, the brooding atmosphere, the whole VIBE looks SO CHILLING! I’m already SOLD! CAN’T WAIT for this one! LET’S GOO! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#Haiwaan https://t.co/nhG4ML3GsT — LORD OF THE FULL MOON NIGHT (@rotfmn) August 25, 2026

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A fourth user wrote, "Fabulous trailer, the hidden main story of Akshay's character. Why is he doing this? I will go with my family to watch this. #Haiwaan"

Fabulous trailer the hidden main story of Akshay character. Why he doing this interesting I will go with my family to watch this. #Haiwaan https://t.co/m66Znt0Rl8 — Shreyansh Agarwal (@Shreyanshakki) August 25, 2026

Another user wrote, "That last shot is lit. Overall, a very good trailer cut, and it's definitely going to be a treat for thriller lovers.

#Haiwaan"

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That last shot is lit ❤️‍🔥🔥

Overall a very good trailer cut and it's definitely going to be a treat for a thriller lovers. #Haiwaan https://t.co/eOxpp7IVa1 pic.twitter.com/cITsuqArmk — Abhishek Champion (@AbhishekCh14988) August 25, 2026

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Watch 'Haiwaan' trailer here

Haiwaan story, cast

Haiwaan film marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif after 18 years and presents the actors in roles far removed from their earlier comic collaborations. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam and promises a mix of crime, mystery, action and psychological tension.

Haiwaan is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11, 2026. The cast of Haiwaan features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and Manoj Joshi in important supporting roles.