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'Haiwaan' trailer Twitter review: 'The whole vibe looks so chilling,' say netizens on Akshay-Saif's 'Oppam' remake

'Haiwaan' trailer Twitter review: 'The whole vibe looks so chilling,' say netizens on Akshay-Saif's 'Oppam' remake

The cast of Haiwaan features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and Manoj Joshi in important supporting roles

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 2:36 PM IST
'Haiwaan' trailer Twitter review: 'The whole vibe looks so chilling,' say netizens on Akshay-Saif's 'Oppam' remakeAkshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan trailer.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan has finally been released, giving audiences a closer look at Priyadarshan’s dark thriller. The 2-minute-34-second trailer opens up a disturbing world where a mysterious killer is creating fear across the city.

Akshay Kumar appears to be playing the antagonist, bringing an unusually sinister edge to his character. Saif Ali Khan is seen as a visually impaired man who finds himself caught in the middle of the terrifying events. The trailer shows him looking shocked and troubled before the police eventually arrest his character.

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'Haiwaan' Twitter reactions

One user wrote, "Damm good trailer sir.... Priyadrshan cooked big... But the best of them all is your transformation into #Haiwaan BEAST"

A second user wrote, "Akshay and Saif back together after 18 years, with Priyadarshan directing the face-off. Haiwaan already looks like a proper big-screen entertainer."

Another user wrote, "FAADU trailer! This looks ABSOLUTELY DOPE! The dark and moody colour palette, the brooding atmosphere, the whole VIBE looks SO CHILLING!  I’m already SOLD! CAN’T WAIT for this one! LET’S GOO! #Haiwaan"

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A fourth user wrote, "Fabulous trailer, the hidden main story of Akshay's character. Why is he doing this? I will go with my family to watch this. #Haiwaan"

Another user wrote, "That last shot is lit. Overall, a very good trailer cut, and it's definitely going to be a treat for thriller lovers. 
#Haiwaan"

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Watch 'Haiwaan' trailer here

Haiwaan story, cast 

Haiwaan film marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif after 18 years and presents the actors in roles far removed from their earlier comic collaborations. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam and promises a mix of crime, mystery, action and psychological tension.

Haiwaan is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11, 2026. The cast of Haiwaan features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and Manoj Joshi in important supporting roles.

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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 2:36 PM IST
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