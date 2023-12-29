Trailer of Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' likely to be out in 93 days, says director Nag Ashwin at IIT Bombay

Director Nag Ashwin, who is currently working on the big-budgeted Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD', revealed at IIT Bombay Techfest on Friday that the movie's trailer could be expected in 93 days, which essentially means either March 31 or April 1.

He also said that the movie, which boasts of a stellar star cast, is a standalone film.

Produced by C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies, the magnum opus, which was greenlit as 'Project K' in 2020, also features Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani among others.

“All of these great actors share a profound love for cinema,” the filmmaker remarked at IIT Bombay. The movie title was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on July 21.

According to a press note issued by the makers, the story promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema and offer them an “unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience”.