'Trial By Fire' Twitter review: Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande revive Uphaar pain in heart-wrenching series

Netflix’s latest offering 'Trial By Fire' has surpassed the likes of the popular Korean series 'Squid Game' and Israeli anti-terror series 'Fauda' in terms of IMDb ratings. 'Trial by Fire' has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10 whereas 'Fauda' has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10. Hwang Dong-hyuk’s 'Squid Game', on the other hand, has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10.

Netizens called the series an eye-opener while Abhay Deol and Rajshree Deshpande garnered plaudits for their earnest performances as Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, whose children Ujjwal and Unnati died in the horrific Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy that took place in 1997.

A cinephile gave the Netflix series a 9 out of 10 rating and wrote that Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande stand tall in each and every moment.

The user wrote, “Coming to the performances, it is Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande who stands tall with her at each and every moment. They will make you believe with utmost natural performance. On the whole, Trial by Fire is not [an] easy watch but it will expose the harsh reality of what happened on the fateful day and it will definitely make you angry.”

A user named Ankit wrote that the lead actors did complete justice to their roles. He said, “Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande stole the show.. They [did complete justice to] their roles and helped the audience in connecting with the horrifying pain of the actual parents who went through this. More and more people should watch this. These people are real heroes and should be celebrated.”

Another cine goer gave the series a 10 on 10 and said that 'Trial By Fire' is a “soul-stirring blow-by-blow account of the Uphaar Cinema Tragedy that rocked New Delhi”.

Apart from this, the series also garnered rave reviews on Twitter. YouTuber and film critic Anmol Jamwal hailed the series as “emotional and compelling storytelling at its finest.” Jamwal tweeted, “Trial By Fire on Netflix is emotional and compelling storytelling at its finest. Unnearthing a tragedy and the endless legal battle, Rajshri Deshpande as the resilient Neelam with the dependable Abhay Deol by her side will truly make you empathise and root for their cause. EXCEPTIONAL!”

#TrialByFire on Netflix is emotional & compelling storytelling at its finest



Unearthing a tragedy & the endless legal battle, #RajshreeDeshpande as the resilient Neelam with the dependable #AbhayDeol by her side will truly make you empathise & root for their cause



EXCEPTIONAL! pic.twitter.com/Ml4CtCfW0X — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 14, 2023

Another user who goes by The Cineprism on Twitter said that the series is highly recommended for cinephiles. The Cineprism tweeted, “I haven’t seen anything like this since a while. The gut wrenching nuanced portrayal of grief and the pain of losing one’s loved ones is too much to bear and the tragedy is it’s based on true event. Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande are awesome. Highly recommended (Sic).”

🎬 Trial By Fire [2022]



I haven't seen anything like this since a while. The gut wrenching nuanced porytral of grief and the pain of losing ones loved one is too much to bear and the tragedy is it's based on true event.



Abhay Deol & Rajshri Deshpande ❤️



Highly Recommended 👑 pic.twitter.com/5WFzShiyV0 — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) January 15, 2023

Writer Navjot Gulati compared 'Trial By Fire' to HBO’s original series 'Chernobyl' and said that the series is a must-watch. Gulati tweeted, “Trial By Fire is our Chernobyl. Heart Wrenching tragedies make for compelling stories alright but the way it has been made is nothing short of a cinematic achievement. Calm, composed, understated yet dramatic. Bravo to the cast & crew behind the show. A must-watch.”

Trial By Fire is our Chernobyl.Heart Wrenching tragedies make for compelling stories alright but the way it has been made is nothing short of a cinematic achievement. Calm,composed,understated yet dramatic.Bravo to the cast & crew behind the show.A must watch.And fuck you Ansals! — Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) January 15, 2023

Directed by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha, 'Trial By Fire' focuses on the Uphaar Cinema Fire tragedy and the consequent efforts of the families of the victims to get closure in the case. The series has a stellar cast comprising Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajesh Tailang, and Shilpa Shukla.

The fire broke out at Delhi’s Uphaar cinema during the screening of JP Dutta’s Border and claimed 59 lives.

