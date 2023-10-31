UP CM Yogi Adityanath 'had tears in his eyes' while watching 'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tears in his eyes while watching her latest film, ‘Tejas’.

The actress made this statement after the film’s special screening for the film in Lucknow. She said that Adityanath was so moved by the film that he couldn't hold back his tears.

Ranaut also said that Adityanath praised the film and said that it was a must-watch for everyone. She added that the Chief Minister was particularly impressed with the film's portrayal of the Indian Air Force and the sacrifices that its pilots make.

"CM Yogi Adityanath got emotional while watching the movie. He assured us that he would protect us and our film from all our enemies and anti-national elements and motivate the nationalists to watch and connect with it. It is not a film on women empowerment, it is a film about women power," Kangana told ANI.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On special screening of film 'Tejas', Actress Kangana Ranaut says, "CM Yogi Adityanath got emotional while watching the movie. He has assured us that he will support us and will motivate the nationalists to connect with the film...It is not a film on women… pic.twitter.com/8SiQFHDlz7 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

She further suggested that 'Tejas' must be shown to students in schools and colleges so that it invokes a feeling of pride towards the Indian Air Force in the youth.

The actress even shared pictures from the screening on X and wrote, "Today hosted a screening of #tejas a film based on a soldier / Martyr’s life for honourable Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji. As you can see in the first picture, Maharaj ji couldn’t hold back his tears in the last monologue of Tejas. “Ek soldier kya chahta hair" (sic)."

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a picture of her sitting next to NSA Ajit Doval on their flight to Delhi. "What a generous stroke of luck, aaj subah flight mein I got to sit next to none other than the greatest of all time, Shri Ajit Doval ji, while promoting Tejas (a film dedicated to our soldiers) I got to meet sir who is every soldier’s inspiration I consider this a great omen, Jai Hind (sic)," she wrote on X. Kangana was going to Delhi to promote her film ‘Tejas’.

The film, which was released on October 27, has been praised by critics. It tells the story of a female fighter pilot who is determined to serve her country. The film ‘Tejas’ has not performed well at the box office. It has earned a total of Rs 4.25 crore in India since its release on October 27, 2023. On Monday, October 30, it minted its lowest yet, which is around Rs 50 lakh. This means that the film has not been able to attract a large audience.

Apart from Kangana, it also features Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Kashyap Shangari, Sunit Tandon, Rio Kapadia, Mohan Agashe and Mushtaq Kak.

