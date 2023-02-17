'Veera Simha Reddy' OTT release: Where, when to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer action flick

Veera Simha Reddy release on OTT: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruthi Haasan-starrer action flick Veera Simha Reddy is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on February 23. The latest Nandamuri Balakrishna film will be available on Disney+Hotstar will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The streaming platform confirmed the development in a tweet and wrote, “Watch Balakrishna in action (sic). Veera Simha Reddy available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Streaming from 23rd January.”

Get set to welcome the God of Masses. #VeeraSimhaReddy streaming from 23rd Feb onwards as soon as the clock strikes 6pm.



Available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Disney+Hotstar’s Telugu arm shared the video of the film’s trailer and wrote, “The God of Masses is back to set your screens on fire (sic). Veera Simha Reddy trailer out now. Premiere February 23, 6 pm only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore, Veera Simha Reddy released in theatres on January 12, a day ahead of Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. Waltair Veerayya will release on Netflix on February 27.

The film focuses on Bala Simha Reddy who returns to India after his father Veera Simha Reddy is killed due to village politics. How Bala Simha Reddy takes revenge for his father’s death forms the crux of the film’s story.

The movie collected a total of Rs 97.41 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 128.97 crore at the worldwide box office in terms of net collections. The film minted Rs 15 crore in terms of its net overseas collections, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Veera Simha Reddy stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruthi Haasan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay in significant roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.9/10.

