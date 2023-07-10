Viacom18 gears up for Voot and JioCinema merger

Voot Select users across platforms are receiving promo codes to switch to JioCinema Premium for free as Viacom18 is gearing up for the merger of Voot with JioCinema.

“We’re reaching out to inform you about the discontinuation of Voot Select subscription available on Fire TV. As of June 8, 2023, all new subscriptions and auto-renewals enabled for the Voot Select app shall cease. This means that starting from June 8, 2023, you will not be able to renew your Voot Select subscription on Fire TV or, purchase a new subscription,” said an email received by users of the app on Amazon Fire TV.

“Your Voot Select subscription is being transferred to JioCinema Premium,” says the message users of the Android and iOS app have been getting, along with a unique promo code to transfer their membership.

The duration of the free JioCinema subscription depends on how long one’s Voot Select subscription was for. The exact date of their merger is unknown, but all content from Voot Select is now available on the JioCinema app.

Voot was originally the OTT platform of Viacom18, a joint venture between Network18- a subsidiary of Reliance Industries and Paramount Global. Their two subscription-based platforms are Voot Select and Voot Kids. JioCinema was owned by Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. In September last year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the merger of JioCinema with Viacom18.

Meanwhile, Viacom18 has been focusing on scaling up JioCinema. It acquired digital rights for marquee cricket property Indian Premier League for the 2023-27 seasons for Rs 23,758 crore. It streamed the 2023 edition for free for all JioCinema app users across telecom networks to get more viewers to its platform before it could start charging them.

Just as the IPL 2023 season was ending, JioCinema, forayed into original content with the media and content arm of Reliance Industries, Jio Studios, announcing more than 100 movies, original web series and mini-series – many of which were meant exclusively for the OTT platform.

It struck original content partnerships with HBO and NBCUniversal to bring their films and TV shows to India.

It also rolled out a premium pricing plan for Rs 999 a year which gives access to premium Hollywood content on up to four devices, though live sports and local language entertainment are free.