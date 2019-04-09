Vicky Kaushal disliked 'How's the Josh?': Uri Director Aditya Dhar

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has become a blockbuster movie of 2019 and its dialogue 'How's the Josh?' is etched in our memory. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the dialogue became popular even

among politician. Recently, Uri's director Aditya Dhar revealed that at one point, he was about to change the dialogue after Vicky Kaushal's showed reluctance to it.

Dhar recounted that during the Myanmar sequence, two minutes before the camera-roll, Vicky came to him and said that the dialogue was not impressive enough. But later, Dhar convinced Vicky by saying that's how the Army commanders talk.

As Vicky finished his dialogue, around 30-members of the film's team had goosebumps, said Dhar.

Dhar said he got this phrase from his childhood memories. He said that when he was a small kid he had many friends from defense background with whom he used to go to Army clubs. One army club was in Delhi where Dhar visited every Christmas and New Year. 'In that club there used to be a retired Brigadier who used to line up all kids and had chocolates in his hand. He would say, How's the Josh?' and we were to respond High Sir.' The kid who was the loudest got the chocolates. Further he said, that he loved chocolates so much that he always used to be the loudest and win everytime.

Film Uri is based on 2016 surgical strike, carried out by Indian Army in the aftermath of Uri attack. In which Vicky Kaushal has played the role of officer tasked with training his colleagues for the leading the coveted operation. In one scene, Kaushal asked his battalion''How's the Josh'', to which they reply ,''High , Sir." And since then, the phrase has become trendy.

Uri: The Surgical Strike became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 with net earning of Rs 245.36 crore.

