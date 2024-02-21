Vidya Balan takes legal action against unknown person for online impersonation, job-related fraud

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has filed a legal case against an unknown individual for creating fake social media profiles in her name, which have been used for fraudulent activities and false job promises. The incident highlights the risk faced by celebrities in the digital era.

Balan filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Khar Police under the Information Technology Act. The fraud was discovered when an industry contact informed Balan about messages they received from someone pretending to be her, offering work opportunities through WhatsApp.

Balan quickly confirmed that neither the message nor the phone number was hers. Between January 17 and 19, more acquaintances informed her about a fake Instagram account ('vidya. balan. pvt') and a fake email account ('vidyabalanspeaks@gmail. com'), both fraudulently created in her name.

Balan, through her manager Aditi Sandhu, lodged a written complaint with the Khar police on January 20, leading to an in-depth investigation. The FIR, filed on February 19, describes the fraudulent activities carried out by the imposter, who used the fake accounts to mislead people in the film industry.

Balan stressed the urgency of the situation, especially due to the distress caused by the false job promises made between February 17 and 19. The case has been registered under Section 66(C) of the IT Act, which relates to dishonestly using another person's unique identification features.

This case highlights the risks of online impersonation and the need to protect personal information online. Balan, renowned for her performances in films like 'Mission Mangal' and 'Neeyat', has asked her followers to stay alert and report any suspicious activity linked to her name on social media.

She is currently focusing on her forthcoming projects, including the romantic comedy 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', set to release on March 29, 2024, where she co-stars with Ileana D'Cruz.