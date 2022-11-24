Vikram Gokhale ‘still critical, not passed away’, says actor’s family

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and has not passed away yet, his daughter said while quashing media reports. She added the thespian is on life support as of now and urged his admirers to pray for his speedy recovery. She told the news agency ANI, “He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him."

The development was also confirmed by Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. Dr. Kelkar denied the media reports of the passing away of the actor and said, “Not true.” Gokhale’s friend Anand Dave also told India Today that doctors have administered “some special medicine” to the actor.

Dave further said, “He will be taken to his residence in Pune tomorrow morning at around 10 am. Gokhale’s two daughters have requested not to spread rumours about his health.”

Earlier on Thursday, actors Ajay Devgn, Suzanne Bernert, Riteish Deshmukh, Sumeet Raghavan, and film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared their last respects for the actor. Devgn wrote, “Vikram Gokhale sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.

Condolences to his family 🙏🕉Shanti pic.twitter.com/8oAWP2zBjm — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 23, 2022 Very sad news...amazing Actor/Human Being Vikram Gokhale no more 🙏 remembering the support and love he extended to me when we worked together ... ॐ शांति #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/4Jki2Y8RkQ — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) November 23, 2022 Deeply saddened to learn that Shri #VikramGokhale ji is no more. A giant of an actor- he ruled every format he appeared on, be it stage or the big screen. A huge loss to the entertainment world. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in glory Sir. #legend pic.twitter.com/jXPEN4aJ3Q — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 23, 2022 Deeply saddened to hear the demise of #VikramGokhale.

What a phenomenal actor. We all used to look up to him for inspiration. He was an institution. Be it theatre,film or tv. Master of subtlety. Nuanced craft.

Will miss you kaka.

ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/IZmNhHpNWV — Sumeet Raghvan सुमीत राघवन (@sumrag) November 24, 2022 Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale ji… Heartfelt condolences to his family… Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/mwJ7cJyQSL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2022

Born in 1940, Gokhale is the son of the famous Marathi stage and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale. He is known for his performances in films like Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath, Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Natsamrat, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Gajendra Ahire directorial Anumati. He was last seen in the Marathi film Godavari and Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dasani-starrer Nikamma.

Also read: Film, TV actor Vikram Gokhale critical, admitted in Pune hospital