Vikram Gokhale ‘still critical, not passed away’, says actor’s family

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and has not passed away yet, his daughter said while quashing media reports. She added the thespian is on life support as of now and urged his admirers to pray for his speedy recovery. She told the news agency ANI, “He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him."
The development was also confirmed by Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. Dr. Kelkar denied the media reports of the passing away of the actor and said, “Not true.” Gokhale’s friend Anand Dave also told India Today that doctors have administered “some special medicine” to the actor.
Dave further said, “He will be taken to his residence in Pune tomorrow morning at around 10 am. Gokhale’s two daughters have requested not to spread rumours about his health.”
Earlier on Thursday, actors Ajay Devgn, Suzanne Bernert, Riteish Deshmukh, Sumeet Raghavan, and film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared their last respects for the actor. Devgn wrote, “Vikram Gokhale sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”
Born in 1940, Gokhale is the son of the famous Marathi stage and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale. He is known for his performances in films like Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath, Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Natsamrat, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Gajendra Ahire directorial Anumati. He was last seen in the Marathi film Godavari and Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dasani-starrer Nikamma.
