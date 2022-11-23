Film, TV actor Vikram Gokhale critical, admitted in Pune hospital

Film, TV, and veteran stage actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to a Pune-based hospital following health complications, doctors said.

The 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he is currently undergoing treatment, they said. His family has reportedly confirmed that the veteran actor is critical.

As per regional news reports, Gokhale, who retired from the stage in 2016 due to throat-related issues, was brought to the hospital a few days ago and his condition stabilised after treatment. However, the report claimed that his condition again began to deteriorate over the past couple of days and he remains critical now.

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Agneepath’ and the 1999 film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He has also featured in Bollywood hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, Hichki, Nikamma, and Mission Mangal, among others.

A versatile actor with years of experience on stage, Gokhale won his first National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in the Marathi film Anumati. In 2010, he made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat.

