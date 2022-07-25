WATCH: SRK unveils Deepika Padukone’s first look in Pathaan 

Here’s to some good news for action movie enthusiasts! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared the first look of Deepika Padukone’s character in his upcoming project Pathaan.

Khan, last seen in the 2018 film Zero, shared the 16-second-long first look on Twitter and wrote, “She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting Deepika Padukone in Pathaan. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Talking about the preparations that went behind his upcoming film, SRK said in an Instagram live that he always wanted to do cool action scenes. Khan said, “There are many reasons to do Pathaan, but one is that I always wanted to do some cool action and I hope with Pathaan I will achieve this dream of mine.”

He further said, “I hope you guys like the film, we all have worked and are working really hard on it. If the audience means you guys love Pathaan, there will be Pathaan 2 perhaps.”

Pathaan is all set to release in theatres near you on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana and John Abraham in pivotal roles. It is also being reported that Salman Khan can make a cameo appearance in the film.

Prior to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, SRK shot for the film at YRF studios. Some parts were also shot in Dubai.

