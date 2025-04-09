'I'd much rather check in to a mental hospital': Kunal Kamra declines Bigg Boss offer

Comedian Kunal Kamra has decided against participating in the next season of the reality television show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. Kamra shared a screenshot on Instagram of a conversation with a casting director who described the show as a "mad platform" capable of showcasing one's true personality.

Kamra, however, expressed his disinterest with a remark that he would "much rather check into a mental hospital…" According to the casting director, Kamra was an intriguing candidate for the show, known for its drama and controversies. Whether the offer was for Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 19 remains unclear.

Kunal Kamra's recent Instagram story

Despite the opportunity to engage with a large audience, Kamra chose to prioritise his mental well-being over the potential exposure such a platform might offer.

Meanwhile, Kamra is currently engulfed in a controversy stemming from comments made about Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. This has resulted in an FIR for defamation and alleged public mischief. The situation has escalated as Kamra reported receiving approximately 500 death threats, prompting him to relocate from Mumbai to Tamil Nadu.

In response to these threats and the FIR, Kamra sought legal protection and successfully obtained interim relief from the Madras High Court against possible arrest by the Mumbai Police. His ongoing legal battles and the threats have added complications to his professional commitments and public engagements.

Amidst these challenges, Kamra urged ticketing platform BookMyShow not to ‘delist’ him, which led to a public statement by the platform. The company responded by stating that "facts have been misrepresented," addressing misconceptions about their involvement in the ongoing controversy.

The statement also said: "Facts on our role have been misrepresented in the public domain. Our role is to provide a platform for ticket sales of live shows and it is the decision of the organiser or the venue to list or delist their shows."

The platform's statement also stated the performance's content is 'solely at the discretion of the performer or the organiser' and it does not represent their views.